Katy Perry Reveals How Ex Orlando Bloom Ended Up Naked on a Paddle Board with Her

Katy Perry is finally telling her side of the infamous #PaddleBoardGate.

Since her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom famously broke the Internet last year while paddle boarding in the buff in Sardinia, the British actor has spoken numerous times about the incident, most recently joking that his "poor son's got a lot to live up to" it in an interview with BBC Radio 1 in April.

Now the "Roar" hitmaker is giving her side of the story and revealing how the whole thing went down in an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday.

Joking that she'd had a "lot of therapy" after the incident, the pop star quipped that her then-beau decided to strip off because he wanted "to show off for all the people back at shore." The "Teenage Dream" songstress also revealed that she easily could have been a part of #PaddleBoardGate except that she was "just not in the mood."

"He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it's one of those things where I was like, 'oh nah,'" she admitted.

After the NSFW photos circled the web, the Witness chart topper said that she and her boyfriend took the news with a side of humor and even found a silver lining to the whole event.

Explaining that she'd been trying to teach the dad-of-one about social media before the incident, the chuckling musician remembered, "'All of a sudden, he's like number one trending on Twitter. And he's like, 'I understand Twitter. It's okay.'"