Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

A decade of marriage—now that's something to brag about. In an industry where month-long marriages aren't out of the norm, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have certainly defied the odds. Today marks the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, and all we can say is wow!

The 48-year-old country singer took to Instagram this morning to mark the special day. He posted a throwback pic of himself and Kidman from 2005 when they first met—who could have known an epic love story would ensue?

"Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOOOOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!," he wrote in the caption.

Urban and the 49-year-old actress tied the knot a year after meeting, and they've been among Hollywood's cutest couples ever since. They're frequently spotted on the red carpet together, whether it's at the Country Music Awards, the Oscars, or the Met Gala.

Mike Marsland Getty

The lovebirds have two children together, Sunday Rose, who turns 8 in July, and Faith Margaret, who is 5, and the whole family is very much musically inclined. According to E! Online, Kidman explained a few years ago that there's always music in their house thanks to Urban: "He'll just play piano at seven in the morning that's what we have, is breakfast around the piano."

Rick Diamond/Getty

Ten years later, and the couple is still gushing over one another—similar to how we still swoon over them! In May, Urban explained to CBS News that his life didn't start until he met Kidman.

"Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning," Urban said. "It was literally, like, 'Okay, life starts.'"

Talk about the sweetest thing ever!