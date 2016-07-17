Newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson Can't Contain Their Excitement Over the Singer's New Last Name        

Newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson are still in full-on honeymoon mode and it couldn't be any cuter. The gorgeous couple couldn't help but share their excitement over Ciara's new last name while attending the wedding of Wilson's teammate, fellow Seattle Seahawk DeShawn Shead.

At the reception, both Ciara and Wilson took to Snapchat to gush over the singer's new last name as written on the dinner place cards. In Ciara's snap she captures a photo of their place cards side by side, writing, "First Time Seeing My New Last Name On Dinner Table Cards..." followed by OK hand sign, halo, heart, and bride emojis. In a video of the table setting, she's heard saying, "Pretty cool." In his own Snapchat video, Wilson also captures evidence of the name change, playfully remarking, "Uh oh, there goes the name: Ciara Wilson. Hey Mrs. Wilson."

The Wilsons continued to congratulate their just-married pals in the videos, exclaiming, "Go Sheads!" and, "love you all!" The two also took to Instagram to share photos from the event. The "Goodies" hitmaker wowed in a fun floor-length leopard print number. She let her natural beauty show with minimal makeup and wore her ombre tresses in loose waves. Her handsome husband looked dapper in an all black ensemble, going tie-less for the occasion.

The singer and star quarterback tied the knot earlier this month, enjoying their own fairy-tale nuptials at a romantic castle in Chesire, England. Ciara made for a stunning bride in a gorgeous custom Roberto Cavalli gown fit for princess.

Congratulations To #TheSheads On A Beautiful Wedding Ceremony! We Love You Guys! ❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 16, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

