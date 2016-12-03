Miley Cyrus Rocks a Cherry-Covered Sweater for Date Night with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus toned down her wild style for a cute date night yesterday. The 24-year-old singer opted for a relatively plain sweater-and-skirt combo as she headed to dinner with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, but we're loving her low-key look.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were spotted heading into Nobu in Malibu yesterday, and the "Wrecking Ball" singer was looking chic in head-to-toe black. She wore a black Forever 21 sweater with a sequined cherry motif paired with a plain black skirt and black tights. Cyrus complemented the getup with black-and-red Doc Martens and red sunglasses, and she carried a black cardigan with white polka dots in case the night got chilly. Her 26-year-old beau looked equally casual in jeans, a gray jacket, and black sneakers.

Considering that Cyrus is known for her bold, colorful, crazy style, this outfit is relatively laid back. However, the young singer did share an Instagram of her home decor yesterday, and it's as eccentric as you would expect. The picture shows her dog lounging in front of a mirror-covered piano, an all-to-appropriate red tongue chair, and several other pieces of wild decor. Cyrus captioned the picture with, "Emuuuuu baby & a bad a$$ tongue chair fwum z 60ssss!"

