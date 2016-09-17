Miley Cyrus Is All Smiles in Head-to-Toe Denim for Date Night With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking full advantage of their time together in the Big Apple. The cute couple is in N.Y.C. for their own respective events, but when they finish with work, they've been hitting the town hand-in-hand for fun-filled date nights.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer wore a custom jumpsuit covered with vintage photos when she and her 26-year-old actor beau took on the town. The on-again lovebirds were then spotted spending another night out, this time at Catch, on Friday evening—it seems like they can't get enough of each other!

Cyrus wore head-to-toe denim for their Friday-night date. She was rocking distressed a Thakoon peplum crop top with boyfriend jeans, a denim jacket with sheer, lacy sleeves, and denim slide-on sandals. She wore a little white top under her jacket, and she completed the subtly sexy look with a gold body chain. Hemsworth, on the other hand, pulled off dark-wash jeans, a striped white T-shirt, and a navy blazer with aplomb. The couple was all smiles as they held hands for their night out.

The "We Can't Stop" singer is in town promoting the latest season of The Voice, which she's judging, as well as her upcoming TV series, Crisis in Six Scenes. Hemsworth was in N.Y.C. for a special screening of his film, The Dressmaker. Talk about a young power couple!

Fallon X Miley ! Talking about @elleusa @happyhippiefdn @nbcthevoice and #crisisinsixscenes tonight at 11:30 on NBC!! #iminthemoodforyou #fallontonight A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 16, 2016 at 10:07am PDT