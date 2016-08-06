Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Show Off Their Team USA Pride

Everyone around the country is excited to watch Team USA compete in this year's Olympics, and that includes some of our favorite celebrities. Always-adorable Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were particularly pumped for the Games's opening ceremony last night, and they had matching patriotic attire to prove it.

The couple took to Instagram to show off their Olympic spirit: Kutcher posted a shot of them striking a pose while wearing matching Ralph Lauren blazers with with "USA" written across the back. In his caption, Kutcher noted that they're cheering on the team from the couch: "Arm chair Olympians. Go team USA!!! We got your back! Ty for the blazers @ralphlauren."

Arm chair Olympians. Go team USA!!! We got your back! Ty for the blazers @ralphlauren #liketolight A photo posted by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

We can't really blame them for watching the games from the comfort of home—32-year-old Kunis is currently pregnant with their second child, so she probably wants to keep her feet up.

Those two weren't the only ones sporting Team USA blazers, though. Ryan Seacrest also recieved a patriotic jacket, which he sported while watching the Opening Ceremony. He was in a dark room, so naturally he took to Instagram to show off his light-up letters. Always one to be punny, he captioned the pic with "*beaming* with pride watching @teamusa."

*beaming* with pride watching @teamusa #openingceremony A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

may need extra batteries... #openingceremony A video posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

RELATED: Michael Phelps-Led Team USA Walks Into Opening Ceremony in Patriotic Ensembles

Those blazers are definitely stylish—we might have to get one for ourselves!