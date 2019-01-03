Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Are the Hollywood Couple We Should All Be Shipping

Image zoom Todd Williamson/Getty Images

We'll start with the obvious: Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are hilarious. You remember the airplane scene in Bridesmaids (I mean, how could you not).

The husband and wife team have appeared on screen together in other films like Tammy, and Falcone directed McCarthy in Life Of The Party, The Happytime Murders and The Boss.

But you might be wondering: What is the secret behind the couple’s 13-year marriage, and what is it like to work together as often as they do?

Here’s everything to know about McCarthy and Falcone’s Hollywood relationship, including how the two met and the role humor plays in their day-to-day life (hint: it's a big one).

They met early on in their careers.

Before McCarthy and Falcone became household names, the two met in 1998 while they were performing improv at a theater in Los Angeles called The Groundlings. Falcone recalled to The Hollywood Reporter an earlier skit the pair did during their time at The Groundlings, in which they wrote and performed about a Bob Seger-themed holiday. "We just howled," he told the publication.

They were married in 2005.

After that initial meeting, McCarthy and Falcone stayed together, eventually marrying in 2005. The duo has two children, Vivian Falcone, 11, and Georgette Falcone, 8.

The couple told The Daily Mail in 2016 that shared goals help to make their marriage a success, with Falcone adding, "and we love each other and respect each other and we give each other lots of breaks ... I guess there [are] lots of secrets [to success]!”

VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy's Message to Her Younger Self Will Make You Cry

They are each other’s biggest fans.

Ask Falcone and McCarthy who gets props for being the funniest or most talented in their relationship, and they will each point a finger in their partner’s direction. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter who gets the most laughs, McCarthy said, “He's funnier and smarter; I'm just loud.”

But Falcone disagreed, saying: “No way. I'm the boring structure guy. She's the fun one."

McCarthy also credits Falcone with helping her to overcome insecurity tied to pressures in Hollywood to be “taller, thinner, have better hair.” In a 2013 interview with More magazine, she said of her husband, “I got hit with the lucky stick with Ben,” according to Us Weekly. To which Falcone, naturally, retorted: “We got hit with the same lucky stick. From the very first time we spoke, we were on the same page. We love each other, respect each other and try not to sweat the small stuff. And we really make each other laugh.”

They like working with one another.

Clearly, Falcone and McCarthy enjoy working together because they have done so on several films, often with Falcone in a directorial role and McCarthy in front of the lens.

Of the process, McCarthy told E! News: “It's ridiculous. It's like you get to go to work with your best friend. It's exactly how we met and we became such good friends because we loved doing this together. To get to do it on this kind of scale and still keep telling stories ... it's a dream."

Falcone added, "It's the best thing I could ever imagine. It's the best."

And other people notice the pair’s connection, too. Actress Adria Arjona, who co-starred with McCarthy in Life of the Party told POPSUGAR: “No one makes Ben laugh more than Melissa."

"It's a really wonderful dynamic," she continued. "Melissa gives his directorial stage to him, and he gives her stage as an actor. It's a great balance, and it's all based on respect. They talk and they spit ideas to one another and they come up with great stuff. It's never a conflict. They're just always laughing and working towards getting something better."

RELATED: The Hilarious Reason Melissa McCarthy Is Waiting to Watch Gilmore Girls with Her Daughters

They get giddy over each other’s work.

It’s obvious that the husband and wife team support one another — and they are thrilled to gush about it on their respective social mediums as well. McCarthy penned the forward to Falcone’s book, Being a Dad Is Weird: Lessons in Fatherhood from My Family to Yours, and even took to Instagram several times to share photos of herself flipping through the pages.

“Perfect Saturday with my honey's new book!" she captioned one Instagram photo.

And Falcone does the same when it comes to his wife’s work. When he spotted a promotional poster of McCarthy for Life Of The Party, he posted a video to Instagram, writing, “Always wild and fun to see (most of) your amazing wife’s face on a poster.”

Sounds like a match made in (hilarious and fun) heaven.