7 Souvenirs to Celebrate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 08, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

In a couple of days, Meghan Markle will go from being a commoner to a member of the royal family. And we couldn't be more excited for the lucky lady and Prince Harry. There's been so much buzz about all of the wedding plans. What will she wear? How will she style her hair? Who will actually show up? Sadly, our invitation was somehow lost in the mail. But we totally forgive the royal staff for that one. We'll still be tuning in to the wedding on May 19. And before the main event, we're grabbing a few souvenirs so that we can always remember the special day.

Get ready for Prince Harry and Markle's wedding with these cute memorabilia finds.

VIDEO: Is Meghan Markle a Bridezilla?

1 of 7 Courtesy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrity Prayer Candle Set

While you're watching the royal ceremony, you might as well light a candle to celebrate the holy union.

$23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Harry and Meghan: A Love Story Coloring Book

Commemorate Markle and Prince Harry's wedding by coloring through this book, which includes romantic illustrations from when the two first started dating.

$10 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Royal Wedding Glass Charms

Add a bit of royal flare to your mimosas with customizable red, white, and blue charms.

$4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Harry And Meghan Mug

When it's way too early for Prosecco, grab a sweet mug and make a British-inspired cup of tea.

$14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Unisex 'The Chavy Fresh Prince Harry' Sweater Jumper

Prince Harry is off the market, but this cute sweatshirt is still up for grabs.

$41 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Toppershack 12 x Pre-Cut Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Stand Up Edible Cake Toppers

You can't have a wedding without the cake. Well, cupcakes are totally acceptable, too. And these toppers are perfect for royal wedding celebrations.

$2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Engagement

Celebrate the iconic couple by flipping through glossy pages filled with pictures of Markle and Prince Harry.

$10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!