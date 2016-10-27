Mariah Carey and Fiancé James Packer Break Up—See Their Most Festive Couple Moments

Sad news, everyone: Mariah Carey and her billionaire beau James Packer have called it quits, according to People, which means they won't be having the over-the-top wedding that we've all been anticipating. In fact, they never even set a date for the nuptials.
So why the split? The report lists a few possibilities, including the pop diva's new reality show docu-series, Mimi's lavish spending habits, and the Elusive Chanteuse's love for the spotlight.
“Some of Mariah’s eccentric ways, especially her spending habits, caused drama. James is the most generous person ever, but he definitely doesn’t agree with senseless spending," a source told People. “James is very private, and doesn’t need the media to be successful. He doesn’t want to be a part of Mariah’s reality show.”
Carey and her 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (from her previous marriage to Nick Cannon) will likely move out of the L.A. home she leased with Packer, but what will become of her 35-carat Wilfredo Rosado engagement ring he gifted her in January 2016? Only time will tell.
In the meantime, let's take a look back at Carey and Packer's relationship in photos—because their Instagram game was strong AF—while drowning our sorrows in Mariah Carey Greatest Hits. It's what Mimi would want.
That time they gave us festive Christmas vibes.
Those times they were living in a winter wonderland.
That time they were shady—in the best way possible.
That time they made us not gag on Valentine's Day.
That time he just couldn't stop staring at her.
Those times they were giving us #YachtLife vibes.
That time they celebrated America's birthday together.
That time they were, indeed, giving us #moments.
That time they were brunching (maybe) in Greece.
That time that was maybe the last time.