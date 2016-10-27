Mariah Carey and Fiancé James Packer Break Up—See Their Most Festive Couple Moments

Sad news, everyone: Mariah Carey and her billionaire beau James Packer have called it quits, according to People, which means they won't be having the over-the-top wedding that we've all been anticipating. In fact, they never even set a date for the nuptials.

So why the split? The report lists a few possibilities, including the pop diva's new reality show docu-series, Mimi's lavish spending habits, and the Elusive Chanteuse's love for the spotlight.

“Some of Mariah’s eccentric ways, especially her spending habits, caused drama. James is the most generous person ever, but he definitely doesn’t agree with senseless spending," a source told People. “James is very private, and doesn’t need the media to be successful. He doesn’t want to be a part of Mariah’s reality show.”

Carey and her 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (from her previous marriage to Nick Cannon) will likely move out of the L.A. home she leased with Packer, but what will become of her 35-carat Wilfredo Rosado engagement ring he gifted her in January 2016? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, let's take a look back at Carey and Packer's relationship in photos—because their Instagram game was strong AF—while drowning our sorrows in Mariah Carey Greatest Hits. It's what Mimi would want.

That time they gave us festive Christmas vibes.



Reunited in New York 😉 #Reunited #NewYork #JimmyPack #BeaconTheater #MerryChristmas A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 12, 2015 at 5:24pm PST

Those times they were living in a winter wonderland.



Ready for the snow ❄️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 21, 2015 at 1:39pm PST

#icantski #skilesswonder 🏂🎿 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 21, 2015 at 2:04pm PST

That time they were shady—in the best way possible.



#fabulous #newyears celebration in #australia #jp A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 2, 2016 at 9:43pm PST

That time they made us not gag on Valentine's Day.



Happy Valentine's Day darling ❤️😘😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

That time he just couldn't stop staring at her.



#surprise visit 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

Those times they were giving us #YachtLife vibes.



Pon de boat ⚓️⚓️⚓️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 3, 2016 at 10:35pm PDT

#antibes 😘⚓️💗🎶 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:21pm PDT

That time they celebrated America's birthday together.



Happy 4th of July ⚓️⚓️⚓️😘😘😘 Thank you for the #fireworks darling 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 4, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT

That time they were, indeed, giving us #moments.



#moments 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:35am PDT

That time they were brunching (maybe) in Greece.



#festive ! ❤️😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:29am PDT

That time that was maybe the last time.

