Who Is Margot Robbie Married to? Everything You Should Know About Her Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is one of the most recognizable actresses of her generation, but she’s managed to keep her relationship with husband Tom Ackerley super private. In fact, the I, Tonya star didn’t walk a red carpet with her husband until fall 2017, almost a year after their wedding.

While they didn't pose for any couple photos at the 2018 Oscars, the I, Tonya producers did take a few pictures together with fellow members of their cast and crew.

Since their first joint red carpet, the two have been a bit more forthcoming about their relationship, attending a few public events together and posting sweet photos on social media. Robbie even offered up a story about their honeymoon on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, marking one of the few times she’s opened up about her hubby.

Here’s everything we know about Ackerley and his relationship with the Oscar nominee.

1. They first met in 2013.

Robbie and her beau were introduced on the set of Suite Francaise, where Ackerley was working as an assistant director. They started off as friends before anything got romantic.

2. He’s a British film producer.

Ackerley and Robbie co-produced I, Tonya together, and have even founded a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. They’re currently working on two upcoming films, Dreamland and Terminal. Robbie stars in both.

3. They got married in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay in Robbie's home country of Australia. She confirmed the rumors by posting this cheeky photo of her ring. Ackerley later shared a photo, reportedly from their wedding day, where the two look so in love. “She’s all that,” he wrote.

4. They pushed back their honeymoon to work on I, Tonya.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Robbie opened up about their honeymoon, “which we delayed because we shot I, Tonya at the beginning of the year last year. We had just gotten married but we had to put off the honeymoon part.” Robbie went on to explain how her husband wound up wearing a NSFW outfit in front of DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Barack Obama while at a remote resort on their honeymoon.