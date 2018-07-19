16 Times Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Made Love Look Real

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Jul 19, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Sure, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have had their ups and downs—calling off their engagement in 2013 after a hot and heavy courtship—but in the world of Hollywood relationships, that just makes it all the more real, right? After a few years of growing up, the two found each other again and reignited the flame on the down low. Flash forward to 2017 and the couple never looked more in love, proudly sharing kissy-kissy photos and adorable selfies on Instagram.

In the months that followed, the pair continued to share Instagram photos of each other and also step out at swanky events like the Oscars. But in July, rumors started circulating that their love flame has died down after Cyrus first wiped her Instagram and new reports speculated that they called off an upcoming wedding. Who knows what's really going down behind closed doors, but one thing's for sure: these two have always been picture-perfect. Below, a look at their cutest moments together.

Caution: sickeningly cute photos ahead.

1 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

March 7, 2010

The co-stars make their red carpet debut as a couple and aww, look at that cute little space between them. What babies.

2 of 16 Kevin Winter/Getty

March 25, 2010

This was taken at the premiere of The Last Song. Can't you just see the love brewing in their eyes?

3 of 16 Michael Buckner/Getty

January 11, 2012

Ah, Miley's long hair, that adorable hand-holding—the 2012 People's Choice Awards were peak Liley.

4 of 16 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

June 27, 2012

By June, the couple had their red carpet pose down (and perfectly executed to show off that sparkler on Cyrus's finger).

5 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

August 8, 2013

Ah, Miley's short hair: a sign of darker times ahead. One month after this photo was taken, the two called off their engagement. Can't you just see the pain behind their eyes?

6 of 16 liamhemsworth/Instagram

December 24, 2016

They're baaaaack! After privately reigniting their romance, they appear together in this selfie on Hemsworth's account. Merry Christmas to us.

7 of 16 mileycyrus/Instagram

December 25, 2016

And happy holidays! The Yuletide fun continues with this Christmas Day 'gram.

8 of 16 mileycyrus/Instagram

December 25, 2016

"Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Dora's first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue!" Um, did they just call themselves a family?

9 of 16 mileycyrus/Instagram

December 29, 2016

The couple continued the holiday spirit after Dec. 25 with a visit to a children's hospital and we're not crying, you are.

10 of 16 mileycyrus/Instagram

January 1, 2017

We can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year.

11 of 16 Instagram/LiamHemsworth

February 14, 2017

For Valentine's Day, Hemsworth shared a photo of Cyrus and his dogs on a hike.
12 of 16 Instagram/LiamHemsworth

July 10, 2017

Hemsworth posted a selfie with Cyrus, calling her "my little angel."
13 of 16 Instagram/LiamHemsworth

September 12, 2017

"Life is way cooler in cartoon," Hemsworth wrote in an artsy Instagram post.

14 of 16 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

October 10, 2017

For date night, Hemsworth and Cyrus headed to the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

15 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

March 4, 2018

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, the pair arrived hand in hand with Cyrus in a bold hot pink and silver dress.
16 of 16 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

March 4, 2018

They arrived together at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

