Kanye West Shows Off Ripped Biceps While Out with Kim Kardashian West

Sun's out, guns out. Yesterday, Kanye West eschewed his typical oversize long-sleeve top in favor of a muscle tank for an episode of Kocktails with Khloé, and it's safe to say it's not just his sisters-in-law who are working hard on their figures.

The rapper's bulging biceps were on full display in the loose-fitting sleveless top as he was spotted leaving the studio with his wife Kim Kardashian West. But that wasn't the only noteworthy part of his ensemble—he paired the black tank with ripped jeans and a pair of Yeezys, of course. Meanwhile, Kardashian West looked equally as stylish in her all-black look, showing off her curves in a figure hugging black ensemble. She finished off the look with a bomber jacket draped over her shoulder, an Hermès bag, and strappy sandals.

In true Kardashian West fashion, the mother-of-two took to her Snapchat to share moments from the taping. Keep reading to see some fun moments of her with Kanye, Khloé Kardashian, and her hairstylist Jen Atkin.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Mar 28, 2016 at 7:34pm PDT

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Mar 28, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT