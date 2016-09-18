Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Totally Sheer Dress

Kim Kardashian West is using the Miami heat as an excuse to show some skin—not that she's ever needed one. The 35-year-old reality TV star is in Florida while hubby Kanye West performs there, and she's been showing off her shapely physique in a series of revealing outfits—last night, she rocked a see-through dress that showcased her hourglass figure.

Kardashian was spotted heading to her husband's latest show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, and she looked incredibly sexy in her revealing ensemble. Her black dress featured an extremely low-cut bodysuit with a sheer skirt over it. The outfit hugged her famous curves, accentuating her post-baby weight loss. She paired the risque look with a pair of white stilettos that laced up her legs, a shimmering diamond choker, and a cute white furry bag.

The mother of two shared a picture of her and Kanye before the show, and she captioned it simply with, "Tonight."

Tonight A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

This revealing look isn't the first Kardashian has worn this week. On Friday night, she stepped out in a stunning silver dress that was equally as low-cut. She posted a mirror selfie of her getup right before Kanye hit the stage.