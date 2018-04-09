Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Instagram Moments

khlomoney/Snapchat
Jennifer Davis
Apr 09, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Ever since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially became Instagram official last Halloween, the duo has quickly become one of our favorite couples on social media. From loving holiday posts to vacation snaps and everything in between, these two aren't afraid to show off their affection on Instagram.

With the announcement that they are expecting their first child together, their social media PDA just got even sweeter. We're taking a look back at all of their most adorable photos to date.

Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Baby Shower

1 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Tristan pose for sexy maternity photos

The mom-to-be stripped down to lacy lingerie for a maternity shoot, and brought her boyfriend in on the fun.

2 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Tristan Celebrate Their Baby Shower

The soon-to-be parents share a smooch in front of a sign that reads "Baby Thompson."
3 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

The Expectant Parents Have Date Night Out

Khloé and Tristan dressed up to the nines just a few weeks after confirming their pregnancy.
4 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Tristan Ring in the New Year

"Day 1 of 2018," she captioned this sweet snap.
5 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Confirms Her Pregnancy—with Tristan's Help

After months of speculation, Khloé finally confirmed that she was expecting on Dec. 20 with this sweet photo of her and Tristan cradling her baby bump.
6 of 14 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Paid Tribute to Tristan in a Sweet Post

Ahead of the holidays, Khloé let the world know how thankful she is for Tristan. “The day I met you, my life changed,” she captioned the black-and-white photo booth snap of the duo kissing. “Thank you, my love!”

7 of 14 realtristan13/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Make It Insta Official

After dating for a month, Khloé and Tristan made it Instagram official on Halloween. "About last night," Thompson wrote alongside the 'gram, which shows them dressed up in coordinating costumes.

8 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé and Tristan in Coordinating Camo

Nothing says you're in love like wearing matching jackets. "Him," Kardashian simply captioned along with a heart emoji.

9 of 14 realtristan13/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Celebrate Christmas

Only three months into their relationship and Khloé and Tristan were already celebrating the holidays together, proving just how fast things were moving for the in-love couple. "Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," Thompson captioned the Instagram of them in matching fur coats.

10 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Ring in NYE with a Kiss

Now that's how to celebrate New Year's! The couple dressed up in their best to ring in 2018. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!" Kardashian captioned the shot.

11 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Go on Vacation

The couple got in some quality one-on-one time in February, heading on a tropical vacation together. "My love," Kardashain posted along with a photo of them in enjoying their time in the crystal blue water.

12 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Celebrates Tristan's Birthday

In March, Khloé posted a photo in honor of Tristan's 26th birthday. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this," she wrote alongside the 'gram, which shows them looking lovingly into each others eyes.

13 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Match in Black

The couple continued their love of matching outfits in July, wearing black workout pants and the same hoodie. "Sweet Sunday," Khloé wrote with a kissy emoji.

14 of 14 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé and Tristan Soak Up the Sun

A relaxing day at the pool is always made better when you're with your bae. "All my love," Khloé captioned the shot, which shows her in a fiery red one-piece bathing suit kissing Thompson on the cheek.

