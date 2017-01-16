Katy Perry Is Now Just as Blonde as Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gave beau Orlando Bloom the ultimate compliment when she stepped out with a twinning bleach blonde 'do that resembles the Hollywood hunk's lightened locks on Saturday night.

Typically raven-haired, the "Roar" songstress, who is reportedly a natural blonde, debuted the lightened-up look just in time for her boyfriend's surprise 40th birthday party on Friday evening before publicly showing off the daring new style the next day at artist Sham Ibrahim's gallery exhibit in Palm Springs.

Tara Ziemba/Getty

The pop star went for an eclectic vibe as she attended the event, showing off an ombré dye job that transitioned from platinum blonde roots to a warmer blonde tone through the ends. Perry, who is no stranger to being a hair color chameleon, paired her new look with lime green wire-rimmed glasses, minimal makeup, an oversized watch, and a black blouse embellished with multi-colored dots.

The Brit actor dyed his dark hair blonde just months ago for a movie role, and we can't wait to see the lovebirds step out with their matching 'dos.