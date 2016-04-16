Kate Middleton Rocks the Perfect Little White Dress While Touring the Taj Mahal

As they wrapped up their Royal Tour—which was indeed an active one as they cared for baby rhinos and elephants, tried their hands at archery, and hiked in Bhutan—Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a special moment together at the Taj Mahal. The couple braved the sweltering heat (a whopping 100-plus degrees!) to pose in front of the symbol of eternal love emperor Shah Jahan had constructed in honor of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631.

UK Press Pool

Tim Graham

Ironically, this is the very same bench where the Prince's mother Princess Diana sat 24 years ago in an iconic photo that symbolizes the demise of her marriage to Prince Charles. But the pair did not choose to sit at the spot in tribute to Princess Diana, but because it's simple the best spot to take in the site's beauty.

Architectural wonders aside, Middleton nailed the photo op again with the perfect little white dress. With blue embroidery but neat tailoring, it channeled both an Indian craftsmanship vibe and royal propriety. A win all-around!