Kate Middleton and Prince William Don Matching Polos for America's Cup

We're used to seeing our favorite royals in their Sunday best, but Kate Middleton and Prince William have a sporty side, too. The Duke and Duchess attended an America's Cup event in Portsmouth, England, yesterday, and they looked perfectly put together in matching polos.

The pair arrived at the event wearing gray and blue polos that featured a red stripe across the middle. Middleton styled her shirt with black jeans and tan wedges, while Prince William opted for jeans and red sneakers.

According to People, the couple took a tour of the Ben Ainslie Racing headquarters and met several youths who are involved with the 1851 Trust program, which aims to get kids involved in sailing and interested in STEM careers. When someone asked the parents what Prince George received for his birthday—the little royal turned 3 on Friday—Prince William refused to tell, saying, "He got too many things. He's far too spoilt."

After their meet and greet was over, the Duke and Duchess got to head out on the water. They boarded a catamaran for their adventure and quickly donned sporty windbreakers to stay warm.

Lloyd Images/Getty

The royal kids didn't attend the sporting event with their parents—Prince William mentioned that George isn't interested in boats quite yet—but we're hoping in the years to come the whole family will take up sailing in matching outfits. How cute would that be?