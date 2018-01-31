Photographic Evidence That Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake Has the Cutest Family

justintimberlake/Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:00 am

Happy birthday, Justin Timberlake! The singer, actor, and suave dancer turns 37 today, and while he's still a heartthrob, his days of playing the field are long gone. Instead of bringing "Sexy Back," he spends his weekends hanging with 2-year-old son Silas.

In fact, he's so good that after five years of marriage, his wife Jessica Biel can't even find a flaw in her hubby. "Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at," Biel joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Couple Moments

One thing that he's definitely good at is gushing over his adorable family. The hit-maker can't help but be impressed by his toddler's moves. "He keeps up with all the words to 'Can't Stop the Feeling.' It's kind of crazy," Timberlake told DeGeneres. "He dances around the house."

Like father, like son, it seems. Keep scrolling for 12 adorable photos of his young family that will fill the 'N Sync–sized hole in your heart.

1 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

Baby Silas was all he wanted for his birthday.

"This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT," he captioned this 'gram on his 2015 birthday. Baby Silas was born just over two months later.

Advertisement
2 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

His baby boy shares his baby blues.

That Memphis Grizzlies jersey is bringing out this little one's adorable blue eyes.

3 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He calls himself part of the "daddy fraternity."

Where exactly does this sexy fraternity hold their weekly meetings? Asking for a friend.

Advertisement
4 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He celebrates life's "greatest gift."

"Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family," he wroteSwoon.

Advertisement
5 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He knows a "M.I.L.F" when he sees one.

Timberlake swooning over this "amazing mom and wife" is everything.

Advertisement
6 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He's always home for the holidays.

On Christmas, birthdays, Mother's Day, or even the Fourth of July, this busy dad makes sure he's home with his little guy.

Advertisement
7 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He loves group Halloween costumes.

These Trolls outfits took home the trophy for best family costume in 2016.

Advertisement
8 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He's always down to goof around.

JT in dad mode is the best JT.

Advertisement
9 of 12 justintimberlake/Instagram

He does Father's Day right.

"These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer," he joked alongside this sweet photo collage.

Advertisement
10 of 12 jessicabiel/Instagram

He's "so much cool."

"To my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, 'you are so much cool.' I love you to the moon and back," Biel wrote to her man on Instagram.

Advertisement
11 of 12 jessicabiel/Instagram

He puts major effort into group costumes.

After nailing Halloween as Trolls, Timberlake and his squad went as Toy Story characters. "Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo!" Biel joked.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Youtube

He does everything for his family.

 “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” he said, introducing his new album Man of the Woods. His son Silas even makes it into the album visuals (above).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!