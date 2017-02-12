Justin Theroux Wishes Jen Happy Birthday with Rare Selfie

Justin Theroux took to Instagram to proclaim his love for wife Jennifer Aniston on her birthday Saturday, sharing an adorable couple selfie with the freshly 48-year-old Aquarius. It's been two years of wedded bliss for Aniston and Theroux and the highly- private couple still seem to be very much in love from the public snippets of PDA they occasionally treat the world to.

The sweet image features Theroux and Aniston with their heads together as Jen blows a kiss to the camera and shows off her wedding band. Theroux captioned the image "HBDJ" short for, "Happy Birthday Jennifer." He included a heart emoji and an X and O to further express his affections.

justintheroux / Instagram

This photo with Aniston is a rarity for Theroux who most usually posts photos alone or posing with dogs and occasionally an artsy meme.

The last time he posted a photo of the birthday girl she was posed gazing out of the Eiffel Tower and wearing a stunning engagement ring. The time before, he posted an Oscars throwback that be captioned #WCW or, "Woman Crush Wednesday." Special occasion, or the beginning of a new era for Theroux's 'gram?