Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 29th Wedding Anniversary with Amazing Throwback Photo

Happy Anniversary to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall! The always-gorgeous Veep star honored the occasion on Instagram with a beautiful throwback photo of the couple on their wedding day in 1987. In the black and white shot, Louis-Dreyfus, who turned 55 in January and hasn't aged a day since the photo was taken, is radiant in her wedding dress and veil, holding a large bouquet in one hand and Hall's hand in the other. The bride and groom are beaming as they stand together in front of a doorway framed by ivy and adorned with floral garlands.

In the sweet and simple caption for the throwback, Louis-Dreyfus writes, "29 years ago today. A good choice." The actress, who currently plays the President of the United States on her HBO show but doesn't often share political remarks in her Instagram feed, took the opportunity to make a tongue-in-cheek jab at Britain's decision to leave the EU, following her caption with, "#remain."

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Turns 55! See Her Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

29 years ago today. A good choice. #remain A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jun 25, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall met while studying at Northwestern University, where Julia was the only female member of Hall's improv troupe. They both were hired by Saturday Night Live in 1982. Louis-Dreyfus later won the world over in her role as Elaine Benes on the hit '90s TV series Seinfeld. The comedic couple have two sons together, Henry, 23, and Charles, 19.