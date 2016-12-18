Sofía Vergara Swoons Over Joe Manganiello in His Dashing Groomsman Getup

Sofía Vergara is one lucky lady! Her hubby Joe Manganiello was a groomsman in a friend's wedding this weekend, and the actress couldn't help but show off pictures of her hunky beau—there's no denying he looks good in a suit and tie.

Vergara and Manganiello headed to an unnamed tropical locale this weekend to attend a gorgeous beach wedding. The 39-year-old actor was part of the wedding party, escorting his date down the aisle graciously, as his wife watched (and took pics) from the crowd. He wore a perfectly fitted black suit with a matching tie and a white rose on his lapel.

Once the ceremony was over, the Modern Family actress and her husband hit up the photobooth to get a souvenir from the event. Vergara shared the resulting images on her Instagram, and in them, she's wearing a lovely black dress as she cozies up to Manganiello. She captioned the picture with "Partyyyy" and several bride emojis.

Partyyyy👰🏽👰🏽👰🏽 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, and they looked just as in love this weekend as they did on their big day.

#thebreakers2015❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

