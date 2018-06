Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Cutest Couple Moments

The happy couple couldn't keep their hands to themselves while out in N.Y.C. arm-in-arm. Turner rocked a Canadian tuxedo in a light wash denim jacket (shop a similar style here), gray graphic tee, and high-waist jeans, breaking up the look with a Louis Vuitton belt and an Alexis Bittar choker ($255; alexisbittar.com). Her beau kept it simple in an all-navy look, while both slipped on white sneakers.