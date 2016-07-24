Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are All Smiles as They Step Out For Date Night

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren may have been married eight years but it looks like the honeymoon period is still going strong. The beautiful couple was all smiles Friday night as they were spotted leaving dinner in Los Angeles.

The pair, who recently returned from a family vacation in Hawaii, looked effortlessly put together on their low-key night out as they both worked casual looks. Our InStyle July cover girl wore a loose-fitting white v-neck tee and belted tan pants with a bit of a cargo vibe, cuffed just above the ankles. Her chunky black sandals sported thick straps and showed off her bright red pedicure. The actress layered for the evening with a simple black cardigan and carried a black Roger Vivier "Viv' Tricot" bag that elevated her relaxed look with braided leather detailing and a bold metal buckle.

Alba's husband, film producer Warren, also kept it casual in a navy long-sleeved shirt paired with light grey jeans and coordinating navy and grey sneakers. He kept his love close to his side as they strolled through the night, both beaming and smiling from ear to ear as if they were on their very first date night.

