Jay-Z Opens Up About Relationship Ups and Downs in Track About Beyoncé

Jay-Z finally has his answer to Beyoncé's Lemonade.

After drumming up anticipation for his new visual album 4:44 with a series of transfixing clips over the past week, the rapper released his forthcoming compilation in the early hours of Friday morning—and it's as explosive and intensely personal as we expected.

The emotional title track "4:44" — which Jay has described as "one of the best songs [he's] ever written"—in particular tackles the ups and downs in the musician's relationship with the "Formation" star and introduces a few new details about the couple's marriage that he shared with fans for the very first time.

"I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you," the recent Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee raps, seeming to address those "Becky with the good hair" infidelity rumors and the recent arrival of their newborn twins.

Then the singer, whose real name is Shawn Carter, appears to open up about the pair's multiple miscarriages and how he regrets being absent during that time: "So I apologize / I've seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / 'Cus I wasn't pressing / Your body wouldn't accept it."

The powerful track, which the dad-of-three hailed as the "crux of the album" is, aptly, 4 minutes and 44-seconds long, in reference to the number 4, which holds special meaning to Jay-Z and his wife.

In an interview with iHeart Radio on Thursday, the rapper opened up about the significance behind the song's title. "I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything," he revealed. "It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."