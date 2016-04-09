Jason Wu Gets Married in Tulum: See the Incredible Photos

From what we can tell from Instagram, fashion designer Jason Wu's wedding to longtime partner Gustavo Rangel in Tulum last night was pretty much the second-coming of the Royal Wedding. Okay, maybe not quite, but it was the party of the season with celebrity guests in attendance (like blogger Bryanboy, Caroline Issa, and Diane Kruger), an epic cake-cutting, a DJ set by Wu himself, and what seems to be a black-tie pool party.

And befit a designer there was plenty of eye candy at the lavish affair to impress, from the twinkle-light decorations for the al fresco dinner to the chic "The End" Stubbs & Wootton slippers the bridal party wore to the on-point attire of its fashionable guests. But what stood out most was the beaming faces on the happy couple.

RELATED: Jason Wu Designs Bag Inspired by Friend Diane Kruger

#athousandyearsofhappiness #rangelwu 💙 #hotelesencia #tulum A photo posted by Anne-Cécile Poizat (@unlikelyac) on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

I love Mexico!!!! A photo posted by Bryanboy (@bryanboycom) on Apr 8, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

#wedding #rangelwu #hotelesencia A photo posted by Anne-Cécile Poizat (@unlikelyac) on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:43pm PDT

A beautiful evening with beautiful people #rangelwu @kerrybeach #lovewins A photo posted by Andromeda Turre (@andromedaturre) on Apr 8, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

Black tie pool party. #rangelwu #tulum A photo posted by @ohenderson on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

the end begins #rangelwu #tulum A photo posted by giancarlo valle (@giancarlodv) on Apr 8, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

@krp0121 #rangelwu #tulum A photo posted by @ohenderson on Apr 8, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

Give it up for #djwuwu #rangelwu A photo posted by Sebastián Uribe (@sebasuc7) on Apr 8, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

#RangelWu wedding A video posted by anyaziourova (@anyaziourova) on Apr 8, 2016 at 7:18pm PDT

@jasonwu with #BFF #dianekruger beautiful speech 'The Gus makes The Wu better' #RangelWu @jasonwu @tavonyc #tulum A photo posted by Melvin Chua (@melvin0619) on Apr 8, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

May the love be with you. Best of wishes friends @jasonwu @tavonyc #rangelwu #hotelesencia #wedding #destinationwedding A photo posted by Sebastián Uribe (@sebasuc7) on Apr 8, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT