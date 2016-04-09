Jason Wu Gets Married in Tulum: See the Incredible Photos

instagram / lyquikhanh
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 09, 2016 @ 11:15 am

From what we can tell from Instagram, fashion designer Jason Wu's wedding to longtime partner Gustavo Rangel in Tulum last night was pretty much the second-coming of the Royal Wedding. Okay, maybe not quite, but it was the party of the season with celebrity guests in attendance (like blogger Bryanboy, Caroline Issa, and Diane Kruger), an epic cake-cutting, a DJ set by Wu himself, and what seems to be a black-tie pool party.

And befit a designer there was plenty of eye candy at the lavish affair to impress, from the twinkle-light decorations for the al fresco dinner to the chic "The End" Stubbs & Wootton slippers the bridal party wore to the on-point attire of its fashionable guests. But what stood out most was the beaming faces on the happy couple. 

RELATED: Jason Wu Designs Bag Inspired by Friend Diane Kruger

#athousandyearsofhappiness #rangelwu 💙 #hotelesencia #tulum

A photo posted by Anne-Cécile Poizat (@unlikelyac) on

I love Mexico!!!!

A photo posted by Bryanboy (@bryanboycom) on

#wedding #rangelwu #hotelesencia

A photo posted by Anne-Cécile Poizat (@unlikelyac) on

A beautiful evening with beautiful people #rangelwu @kerrybeach #lovewins

A photo posted by Andromeda Turre (@andromedaturre) on

Black tie pool party. #rangelwu #tulum

A photo posted by @ohenderson on

the end begins #rangelwu #tulum

A photo posted by giancarlo valle (@giancarlodv) on

@krp0121 #rangelwu #tulum

A photo posted by @ohenderson on

Give it up for #djwuwu #rangelwu

A photo posted by Sebastián Uribe (@sebasuc7) on

#RangelWu wedding

A video posted by anyaziourova (@anyaziourova) on

Beautiful wedding. Congratulations to Jason and Gus. Dear friends and best couple! #rangelwu

A photo posted by Robert Burke (@robertburkenyc) on

 

 

 

