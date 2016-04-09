Jason Wu Gets Married in Tulum: See the Incredible Photos

From what we can tell from Instagram, fashion designer Jason Wu's wedding to longtime partner Gustavo Rangel in Tulum last night was pretty much the second-coming of the Royal Wedding. Okay, maybe not quite, but it was the party of the season with celebrity guests in attendance (like blogger Bryanboy, Caroline Issa, and Diane Kruger), an epic cake-cutting, a DJ set by Wu himself, and what seems to be a black-tie pool party.
And befit a designer there was plenty of eye candy at the lavish affair to impress, from the twinkle-light decorations for the al fresco dinner to the chic "The End" Stubbs & Wootton slippers the bridal party wore to the on-point attire of its fashionable guests. But what stood out most was the beaming faces on the happy couple.
