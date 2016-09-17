Gwen Stefani Makes a Glam Surprise Cameo at Blake Shelton's Concert

Blake Shelton's fans got an amazing surprise at his concert in St. Paul last night. As if seeing the country star in action wasn't good enough, attendees were also treated to a performance by pop sensation Gwen Stefani, who just happens to be Shelton's girlfriend.

The 40-year-old country star performed at the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota last night, and his leading lady was there, cheering him on from backstage. However, the musical power couple decided to give fans a special treat, and Stefani came out to perform "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" with her beau, as well as her own hit "Hollaback Girl." For her impromptu performance, the 46-year-old pop singer wore a silver jacket and matching shorts with thigh-high black boots. She styled her platinum blonde hair with black tips, all pulled back in a sleek ponytail. A killer cat eye finished the stage-ready look.

Hi Minnesota Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 16, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

Even if you missed the show, you can still experience the same thrill that the audience did; Stefani documented the night on Periscope, giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the concert. You can hear the crowd go wild as she comes on stage to sing with Shelton—can you blame them?

