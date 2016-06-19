Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton's 40th Birthday with Guitar Cake

It looks like Blake Shelton celebrated the big 4-0 in style over the weekend, with help of course from girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The stunning songstress kicked off her beau's birthday weekend with some sweet shoutouts on Twitter and Instagram, tweeting an adorable throwback photo of Shelton and posting another childhood pic along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to @blakeshelton literally my favorite person gx."

The social media love was just the start of the birthday festivities for the country star. Stefani accompanied birthday boy Shelton as he headed to the Country Jam 2016 festival that he's headlining in Grand Junction, Colorado. The adorable duo, who met while filming The Voice and who both ended long-term relationships last year before making waves with their captivating whirlwind romance, are quickly becoming one of music's hottest couples.

Happy birthday to @blakeshelton literally my favorite person gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

Stefani took to Snapchat to share an inside look at her love's mile-high birthday celebration. In the snaps, the couple can be seen clowning around on a private plane decked out with plenty of party paraphernalia. Shelton sports oversize plastic sunglasses topped with a birthday cake cutout spelling "Happy Birthday" and a glittery "40" on top of his head, while Stefani is later seen sporting a satin bomber and wears her platinum locks in a coiffed updo. The "Used To Love You" singer even shares a snap of a pair of wine glasses bearing painted caricatures of the couple dressed in their outfits from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where they made their red-carpet debut. The Voice coach also enjoyed not one but two birthday cakes, a classic rendering with balloons and another shaped like a black guitar.

The pair, who recently shared the stage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards where they performed their new duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," reprised the song again with Stefani joining Shelton onstage at the festival as a surprise guest. The perfect ending to a phenomenal birthday.

gwenstefani / snapchat

