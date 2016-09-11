How Gisele Bundchen Will Be Keeping Tom Brady in Peak Condition

Quarterback Tom Brady might not be starting in the first few games of this year's football season, but if he was planning on kicking back and relaxing, he better think again. The 39-year-old New England Patriots' star has a tough new coach to keep him on his toes: none other than his lovely wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The 36-year-old Brazilian beauty took to Instagram yesterday to alleviate the worries of Brady's fans. She posted a picture that shows the superstar couple playing football in their backyard. Brady is wearing black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, and a backward gray baseball hat as he throws the ball to his wife. Bündchen is making an impressive leap to receive the pass, sporting blue workout pants and a gray tank top. Their cute pup is sitting on the sidelines, watching the two players keenly.

Under the image, the supermodel wrote, "Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant."

Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant 😂😂😂 Não se preocupem. Ele vai estar preparado. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

Patriots fans should count themselves lucky that Bündchen recently retired from her runway career, otherwise she might have been be too busy at New York Fashion Week to practice with her hubby. Then who would Brady have to make sure he stays on top of his game?