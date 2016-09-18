Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Can't Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other at London Fashion Week    

Gigi Hadid was the star of several runways last week, but now it's her turn to watch from the front row—and she has on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik there to keep her company. The hot young couple were spotted out and about in N.Y.C. several times during New York Fashion Week, and now they've taken their rekindled romance overseas to attend London Fashion Week, as well.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old model and her rockstar beau sat front row at the Versus Versace show, and they looked more in love than ever. Hadid sported high-waisted black sweat pants by the brand and a matching long-sleeve crop top with orange and green trim. Her hair was curled ever so slightly, and she wore a smoldering cat eye. Even while the cameras were flashing, though, Hadid couldn't keep her eyes off her date, who wore an all-black outfit that showcased his tattooed arms.

Malik, the 23-year-old former member of One Direction, posted several sweet pictures to Instagram—you can tell he only has eyes for Hadid.

Tonight @versus_versace @donatella_versace A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 17, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 17, 2016 at 4:09pm PDT

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are the Coolest Lovebirds in N.Y.C.

Versus Versace also posted a cute photo of the couple as they sat front row for the show. They're holding hands, looking blissfully happy on their overseas date night.