The Gown

"There were a lot of people that wanted to do Eva's gown, but she knew who she wanted," says Longoria's longtime stylist Robert Verdi. Designer Angel Sanchez created the contemporary silk gown with ribbons of gazar metallic embroidery especially for the petite star. The figure-flattering mermaid silhouette of the gown balanced out the dramatic train and ensured that all eyes were on the bride during her walk down the aisle. "There [was] a little bit more of a modern note to it than I would have expected her to embrace, but I loved it," Verdi says.