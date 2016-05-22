Eva Longoria Married José Antonio Bastón in Mexico  

Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón exchanged vows in Mexico last night. People reports that the couple celebrated with a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo in front of family and friends. "They married on an altar under lots of little lights," a People source revealed. "It was very romantic. Eva wore her hair down and smiled during the whole ceremony. He was in a gray suit."
Photos posted by Telemundo news program Al Rojo Vivo show the couple standing in front of a large white cross (Longoria wore a sleeveless white gown with a stunning long veil). Other photos confirm that Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance.
"He's amazing, he's gorgeous, and really the kindest human being I've ever met," Longoria told People earlier this year about her now-husband. Here's to a lifetime of happiness for this cute couple.
Thank you SpecSavers! I can't wait to come back to Australia! #Repost @specsaversaustralia ・・・ Big news for our Spectacle Wearer of the Year judge and ambassador, @EvaLongoria: she got engaged! Congratulations, we couldn’t be happier for you! #engaged #love #instalove #happiness #forever #SpecsaversStyle #regram via #EvaLongoria