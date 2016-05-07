Empire Star Kaitlin Doubleday Ties The Knot

Despite some gloomy weather, Empire star Kaitlin Doubleday married beau DJ Devin Lucien yesterday at a ceremony filled with flowers and friends. Doubleday's fashionable character Rhonda on the Fox hit TV show would have been proud of her choice of a cap-sleeve embellished gown with a sweeping train. The actress wore her hair pinned up with a veil for some old-school Hollywood glamour.

Empire creator Lee Daniels and fellow actress Gabourey Sidibe were in attendance, posting selfies and photos from the celebration for all to see. Guests danced the night away and sipped on a variety of wines by Winc. Daniels captioned his photo of the pair holding hands: "Rhonda got married!!!!! Congrats Kaitlin & Devin .... More Empire children getting married!!" Here's to plenty of sunshine in this couple's future.

Making sure they fit/mesmerized by the sparkle on our drive to the end of our lives! (Single lives that is) #KaitlinDevinDay A photo posted by Kaitlin Doubleday (@kaitlindday) on May 5, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

My little angel A photo posted by Kaitlin Doubleday (@kaitlindday) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT