Empire Star Kaitlin Doubleday Ties The Knot

Despite some gloomy weather, Empire star Kaitlin Doubleday married beau DJ Devin Lucien yesterday at a ceremony filled with flowers and friends. Doubleday's fashionable character Rhonda on the Fox hit TV show would have been proud of her choice of a cap-sleeve embellished gown with a sweeping train. The actress wore her hair pinned up with a veil for some old-school Hollywood glamour.
Empire creator Lee Daniels and fellow actress Gabourey Sidibe were in attendance, posting selfies and photos from the celebration for all to see. Guests danced the night away and sipped on a variety of wines by Winc. Daniels captioned his photo of the pair holding hands: "Rhonda got married!!!!! Congrats Kaitlin & Devin .... More Empire children getting married!!" Here's to plenty of sunshine in this couple's future.
