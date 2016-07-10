Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Are Married! Get the Details Here

It's official, ladies—former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is off the market. The 42-year-old baseball player tied the knot with fiancée Hannah Davis on Saturday in a small ceremony in California.

According to People, the couple said their vows at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena. It was an intimate gathering, but we hope they release some pictures so we can see Davis, the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, looking gorgeous in white.

The happy couple got engaged last year, announcing it in the most low-key way possible. Jeter slipped the word "fiancée" into a blog post he wrote on The Player's Tribune about his dog! Soon after the "announcement," Davis was seen out and about with an amazing diamond ring on her finger.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

The pair have been dating since 2012, but only made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Met Gala—low-key and out of the spotlight seems to be their key to longevity.

We couldn't be happier for Jeter and Davis, and we're excited to see what's next for the gorgeous couple! In past interviews, Jeter has mentioned that he's ready to start a family and be a dad, so maybe two will become three? We'll have to wait and see!

