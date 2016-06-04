Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Breakup After 6 Years

Say it isn't so! Joining a splitsville kind of week, last night, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama took to social media to announce their breakup after six years as a couple. The two posted the same note on Instagram, which detailed their “difficult decision” to amicably end their relationship.

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 3, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

"[W]e have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another,” the singer-songwriter and actor explained. They also went on to thank their fans for years of support and kindness.

The beloved couple started dating in 2010 around Lovato’s 18th birthday, and their breakup comes as a shocker as the two have been historically vocal about their love. According to E! Online, Lovato even revealed last year that she would say “yes” to a proposal from her beau. Though, we won't be hearing those wedding bells chime anytime soon, Lovato is hardly alone.

This split is just one more in an admittedly upsetting string of high-profile breakups. Earlier this week, Calvin Harris confirmed via Twitter that he and Taylor Swift have parted ways, and power-couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, stars of the summer anthem "Pillowtalk," have also thrown in the towel. So far 2016 isn’t looking like it will be a summer of love, but on the bright side, we have possibly an entirely new string of summer flings and ballads (think of all the fresh inspiration these breakups will provide) to be had!