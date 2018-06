5 of 6 Joe Buissink/WireImage

The Entertainment

After dinner the newlyweds swayed to “In a Sentimental Mood” for their first dance. At a friend’s request Aguilera – who had slipped into a satin minidress designed by her stylist, Simone Harouche - took the stage to belt out a rendition of her hit song “Lady Marmalade.” The singer capped off the evening by dedicating Etta James’s “At Last” to her new husband. “Christina expressed how for the past couple of years she has sung this song in concert,” planner Gapinski said. “But that this was the first time it really had meaning for her.”