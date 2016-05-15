Chrissy Teigen's Latest Date-Night Outfit Is Hot, Hot, Hot

May 15, 2016

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us #couplegoals. The pair has received some serious flak lately for leaving their baby daughter Luna at home to go on date night—which let's be honest—they totally deserve. But that's not stopping them from stepping out looking fabulous and fresh. For the latest of their outings, Teigen stepped out in an eye-catching get-up that's so hot it will silence the haters (or at least distract them).

The ensemble consisted of a buttoned-up black ruffle-sleeve top tucked into a see-through mesh maxi skirt that hugged all of the model's curves. And if you look really closely, even the black high-waisted briefs under Teigen's skirt have transparent side-panels for an added dose of sexiness. Pointy-toe pumps and a simple clutch rounded out her sultry look. How's that for sheer genius?

