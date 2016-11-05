Chrissy Teigen Wows in Sparkly Red Top at Kris Jenner's Birthday Dinner

Chrissy Teigen's latest outfit is smokin' hot, per usual, but it also defies gravity. The 30-year-old model stepped out for dinner with John Legend last night, and her gorgeous sparkly red top and matching lipstick definitely stole the show. However, our one question is: How does that top stay up?

Teigen and Legend attended a birthday dinner for Kris Jenner on Friday night, and they both looked amazing for the outing. Teigen wore a red strapless, off-the-shoulder velvet Caroline Constas top ($445; intermixonline.com), paired with skintight black pants. She completed the outfit with black pumps and a gold Monique Lhuillier clutch, and her makeup was on point—she rocked deep red lipstick that matched her top and a subtle shimmery eye. Her husband, the 37-year-old singer, looked sharp in a structured black coat with silver buttons as he escorted Teigen into the restaurant.

Teigen also had some exciting news for us on Instagram. She shared a mouth-watering clip of herself cooking dinner to announce that she's working on a second cookbook! Under the video, she wrote, "It's happening! First day of cookbookin' for book two! Let me know if there's anything you'd looooove us to have in Cravings part two!"

It's happening! First day of cookbookin' for book two! Let me know if there's anything you'd looooove us to have in Cravings part two! A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:09pm PDT

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna Will Melt Your Heart in John Legend's Music Video

The model-slash-mom-slash-chef released "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" earlier this year, and her fans are undoubtedly dying for a reprise!

VIDEO: Baby Luna Eats Her First Solid Food