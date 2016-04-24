Chrissy Teigen Looks Smoking Hot on First Date Night Out Since Giving Birth 

Photographer Group / Splash News
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 24, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

We're happy to see that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are still making date nights a priority after having their first child, Luna, a little over a week ago. The proud parents went out for dinner last night in Los Angeles and didn't seem to have a care in the world.

In fact, you couldn't tell that Teigen had given birth so recently (how does she do it?) as she sported slick black leather leggings with a form-fitting gold knit bodysuit that brought out her bronzed complexion. Her camel leather trench skimmed her calves, but didn't need to slim her already toned figure. The model wore her tresses straight, and, naturally, relied on caged heels to up the ante on her outfit. As if we ever expected the new mom to wear flats.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Chic Maternity Style

 

#nofilter 😁

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

 

😍

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

