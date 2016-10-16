Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her Toned Legs on Casino Date Night with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen may have become a mom a mere six months ago, but she looks downright amazing! The 30-year-old model headed to the East Coast for date night with hubby John Legend yesterday, and she looked as gorgeous as ever in her slinky silk dress.

Teigen and Legend spent a night out together at Connecticut casino Mohegan Sun's 20th anniversary party. The parents looked lovely as they posed for pictures on the red carpet—Teigen wore a low-cut silk Juan Carlos Obando wrap dress exclusively available at FWRD ($1,695; fwrd.com) that showed off her tanned, toned legs, and Legend rocked an all-black ensemble. The former Sports Illustrated model wore her dark brown hair straight with a middle part, and she rocked a tan lip and dark eye makeup for the night out.

However, these lovebirds weren't the only big names at the star-studded event. Actress Anna Kendrick and actor Joe Manganiello were also in attendance, and the two couldn't resist taking a hilarious picture to show off their height difference. Kendrick, who wore a burnt orange dress with a bold black collar, posted the picture to social media, writing, "Why is this dude always tryna fight me? @joemanganiello #Deathstroke #RobinWannabe #HesTerrified #mohegansun20."

Why is this dude always tryna fight me? @joemanganiello #Deathstroke #RobinWannabe #HesTerrified #mohegansun20 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Oct 15, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter Luna Turning 6 Months Old

It was surely a fun-filled night, but we bet Teigen and Legend can't wait to get home to their sweet daughter.