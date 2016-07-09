See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Their First Family Vacation with Baby Luna

Talk about jetting off in summer style! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just headed out on their first real family vacation together since welcoming baby Luna into the world in April. The gorgeous family was spotted at LAX Friday afternoon, where the 30-year-old model was every bit our airport style goals.

While pushing some precious cargo — a stroller carrying little Luna Simone — through the busy airport, Teigen turned heads in a knockout ensemble complete with silk robe and strappy stiletto sandals. The burgundy robe was speckled with tiny polka dots and epitomized elevated loungewear while still looking suited for a long flight and much-needed nap. Beneath the chic outer garment, the stunner wore a formfitting black dress that hit just below the knee. The Cravings author finished off her enviable look with black Gianvito Rossi ankle strap sandals and a matching Hermès Birkin handbag. Legend trailed behind his wife and daughter in a more casual all-black ensemble topped off with a leather jacket, baseball cap, and shades.

chrissyteigen / snapchat

Teigen recorded the family occasion on Snapchat. In the first video, captioned, "family vacation starts nowwwwww!!!" we catch a glimpse of baby Luna in her car seat as her proud mom playfully asks her, "Where we going Lunes?" The next snap is taken from the happy couple's first class seats, where Teigen turns the camera on her husband, exclaiming, "Vacation John. Vacation time!" Next, the new mom gives a sneak peek of her family's vacation destination, capturing a slow-motion aerial view from her airplane window and teasing with the caption, "Guess wherrrrre." Looks like we'll have to stay tuned to find out.

chrissyteigen / snapchat

chrissyteigen / snapchat