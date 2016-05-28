Chloe Grace Moretz Posts Sweet Photo of Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham may have kept their relationship under wraps for awhile—she only confirmed they were together last month—but now that they're out, there's no holding back the sweet couple Instagrams. Moretz posted this shot (below) just yesterday with the caption: "Hey @brooklynbeckham I like the way ya look at me, that's all :)"

Hey @brooklynbeckham I like the way ya look at me, that's all :) A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 27, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

There are plenty more gems where that came from. Such as, how can you beat Beckham with a puppy?

These two 💕 A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 22, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

There are also the quiet moments, like in the back of a private car.

A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 6, 2016 at 6:10am PDT

Or how about some wholesome shots: see the two taking in Disneyland with a gang of friends.

A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 19, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

Beckham, who has a skater charm to his look, is also doing his part. His shots include cute couple selfies, such as the one below.

😚 A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 23, 2016 at 8:14am PDT

❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 17, 2016 at 2:50am PDT

The two have a sense of humor too. See the caption in this couple's moment.

But I did offer.. A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 20, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

As for how they broke the original couple news, Moretz told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live during a game of "Plead the Fifth." Cohen recalled how Moretz had insisted the pair were "just friends" when he last interviewed her "before she was old enough to vote." To which she replied: "I was shady."

Though the two now seem to be inseparable, they're also busy working on their careers. Moretz has been promoting Neighbors 2, while Beckham has been modeling for the likes of Vogue Japan and Vogue China. Now that's #relationshipgoals.