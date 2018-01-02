The Most Breathtaking Celebrity Engagement Rings Ever

In our Hollywood-obsessed society, people are constantly craving the latest breaking news about A-list stars. And this can mean the super mundane, like what *insert celebrity name here* had for breakfast. But the greatest hype surrounds celeb relationships–who’s dating who (or let’s face it, who’s merely spotted next to whom), where they’re wining and dining, and especially anything to do with celebrity weddings. From the moment someone gets engaged, there is a metaphorical spotlight cast.

The most obvious follow-up question to a buzzworthy engagement is: What about the ring?! Thankfully, we’ve answered that question for you nearly a hundred times over!

Scroll through to see the best diamonds and baubles belonging to your favorite starlets.

1 of 85 Getty Images, alexarayjoel/Instagram

Alexa Ray Joel and Ryan Gleason

The singer-songwriter announced her engagement to Ryan Gleason on Jan. 1 by showing off this stunning photo of her new emerald-cut diamond ring. "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked—and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak ... I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring," she wrote on Instagram.

2 of 85 Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage; Instagram/Parishilton

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Hilton spent the holiday season getting engaged to her beau Zylka, and her ring is just as extravagant as you'd expect. Zylka popped the question during a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate," Hilton wrote on Instagram. "Perfect for me in every way."

3 of 85  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry designed the ring that he used to propose to Meghan Markle. Harry worked with jeweler Cleave and Company, choosing a diamond from Botswana as the main stone and flanking it with two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection. “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana,” he said in an interview with BBC News. “The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

4 of 85 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

The Full House star and actress got engaged after nearly two years of dating, and they announced it in the sweetest Instagram post. “I asked ... she said yes! ... And we lived happily ever after,” Stamos captioned the Disney-themed photo. The couple hit the red carpet just after announcing their happy news, and McHugh's ring looked gorgeous. 

5 of 85 Jason Kempin/Getty, michellebranch/Instagram

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney

The singer, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, announced her engagement to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in a sweet Instagram post that showed off her dazzling ring. "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes," Branch wrote. "Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet."

6 of 85 Dave Benett/Getty (2)

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

The Star Wars actress and her longtime boyfriend announced their engagement early 2017, and Jones debuted her ring on the red carpet in June. 

7 of 85 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

John Cena and Nikki Bella

The Internet could not stop buzzing after wrestler-actor Cena proposed live to fellow WWE star Bella at WrestleMania 33—and she accepted. Cena presented his love with a massive Tiffany & Co. diamond ring.

8 of 85

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

After a year of dating, Kerr and Spiegel got engaged in July 2016. The model confirmed the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo that shows a stunning round-cut rock on her left ring finger. The image also includes a Bitmoji that features two characters: a man crouching down on one knee as he presents a giant engagement ring to a woman who appears thrilled by the contents of the box. The words “Marry Me!” appear at the bottom. “I said yes!!!” Kerr wrote in the caption of her post.

9 of 85 Karwai Tang/WireImage; FAMEFLYNET

PIPPA MIDDLETON AND JAMES MATTHEWS

Middleton and her longtime beau, financier James Matthews got engaged on July 17, 2016 while on vacation in the gorgeous Lake District of northwest England. The beautiful Art Deco-inspired Asscher-cut sparkler is estimated to be worth around $263,000.

10 of 85 emiliede_ravin/instgarm; C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Emilie De Ravin and Eric Bilitch

The Once Upon a Time star announced her engagement to director Eric Bilitch on Instagram and showed off her engagement bling while she was at it. "So excited!!! I love you @ericbilitch," she captioned the photo of her ring. The 34-year-old actress and her husband-to-be welcomed their first child together, 3-month-old Vera, in March 2016.

11 of 85 David Becker/Getty Images, Denise Truscello/WireImage

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara announced her engagement to Russell Wilson on Instagram in March 2016. The flawless ring is a brilliant-cut diamond reported to be 16 carats.

12 of 85 Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Hilary Swank and Ruben Torres

Swank shared her news of the engagement to former pro tennis player Ruben Torres on March 22, 2016. Torres popped the question with what appeared to be an emerald and diamond ring in a gorgeous gold setting. Swank and Torres called off their engagement in early June. 

13 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

George Clooney proposed to lawyer and activist Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) with an ethically mined emerald-cut diamond, estimated at 7-plus carats. The couple wed in September 2014.

14 of 85 Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Howard Pasamanick/dpa/Corbis

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt proposed to longtime partner Angelina Jolie in April 2012 with a rectangular diamond ring estimated to be more than 10 carats. The couple married in 2014 and split in fall 2016.

15 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Paul Morigi/WireImage

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney proposed to singer and longtime love Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day 2015 with a huge, heart-shaped diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. The couple called off their engagement in July 2016. 

16 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail proposed to actress Emmy Rossum in August 2015 with a large round stone flanked by two slim baguettes on a platinum band.

17 of 85 Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/VF16/Getty Images

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Darren Le Gallo proposed to Amy Adams with a Jean Dousset diamond ring in 2008. The couple wed in 2015.

18 of 85 FranK Hurley/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III

Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to legendary Hollywood beauty Grace Kelly with a 10.5-carat square-cut diamond ring in 1955.

19 of 85 AP Images

Wallis Windsor & Edward VIII

Prince Edward abdicated the throne for his American sweetheart Wallis, and proposed to her with an almost 20-carat diamond ring to seal the deal. The two married in 1937.

20 of 85 Tim Graham/Getty Images, ABACAUSA.COM

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Prince Charles proposed to the late Princess Diana in 1981 with an 18-carat sapphire and diamond ring. The couple divorced in 1996.

21 of 85 Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Benjamin Millepied proposed to Natalie Portman in 2010 with Jamie Wolf-designed ring. The ring was crafted from recycled platinum and conflict-free diamonds. The couple married in 2012.

22 of 85 David Livingston/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

In 2015 Julianne Hough became engaged to Canadian ice hockey player Brooks Laich, who presented her with a 5-plus-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

23 of 85 Luca Teuchmann/WireImage, David M. Benett/Getty Images

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner

Liv Tyler and sports agent Dave Gardner were engaged for around a year before they shared photos of her stunning ring in 2015.

24 of 85 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello proposed to Sofía Vergara on Christmas Day in 2014 with a large, oval diamond sparkler. The two wed in November 2015.

25 of 85 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, John Shearer/WireImage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Actor Liam Hemsworth proposed to Miley Cyrus in 2012 with a 3.5-carat ring from jeweler Neil Lane.

26 of 85 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, Lester Cohen/WireImage

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Jay Z proposed to Beyoncé with an 18-carat diamond ring. The couple married in 2008.

27 of 85 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, AMEDEO M. TURELLO/SIPA

Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco proposed to Charlene Wittstock in 2010 with a 3-carat pear-shaped engagement ring surrounded by round diamonds, a piece designed by Parisian jeweler Maison Repossi. The couple married in 2011.

28 of 85 Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Soccer stud David Beckham proposed to former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham back in 1998 with a 3-carat ring. The couple married in 1999.

29 of 85 David Livingston/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore's art-consultant boyfriend, Will Kopelman, proposed in 2012 while vacationing in Sun Valley, Idaho, with a nearly 4-carat radiant-cut ring by Graff Diamonds. The couple married later that year.

30 of 85 Desiree Navarro/WireImage, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Rocker Joel Madden proposed to Nicole Richie with a stunning diamond ring that weighs in at a little more than 4 carats in 2010. The couple married later that year.

31 of 85 Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler proposed to former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2011 with a 5.2-carat square-cut diamond set atop a channel-set diamond band. The couple married in 2013.

32 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Actor Josh Duhamel proposed to wife Fergie with a 4-carat dazzler in 2007. The couple married in 2009.

33 of 85 Lester Cohen/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Hollywood agent Jim Toth popped the question to Reese Witherspoon in 2010 with 4-carat Ashoka-cut diamond engagement ring. The couple married in 2011.

34 of 85 Noam Galai/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Ex-NFL football player Eric Johnson proposed to fiance Jessica Simpson in 2010 with a 5-carat ruby and diamond sparkler.

35 of 85 Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Actor Adam Shulman popped the question to Anne Hathaway in 2011 and presented the actress with a custom emerald-cut ring by the New York jewelry company Kwiat.

36 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas proposed to Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999 with a 10-carat side-set marquise diamond ring by Fred Leighton. The couple married in 2000.

37 of 85 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Larry Marano/Getty Images

Melania Knauss and Donald Trump

Billion dollar real-estate mogul Donald Trump proposed to Melania Knauss with a stunning 12-carat ring in 2004.

38 of 85 Steve Granitz/WireImage, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mariah Carey and James Packer

Australian billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey in early 2016 with a whopping 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. They split in fall 2016.

39 of 85 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

NHL player Mike Fisher proposed to country crooner Carrie Underwood with a 12-carat ring by Jonathon Arndt in 2010. The couple married later that same year.

40 of 85 Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian in October 2013 with a beautiful 15-carat diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz. The couple wed in May 2014.

41 of 85 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux proposed to actress Jennifer Aniston in August 2012 with an oval diamond estimated to be between 12 and 18 carats.

42 of 85 George Pimentel/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds proposed to his future wife, Blake Lively, with a dazzling 10 to 12-carat diamond solitaire ring by Lorraine Schwartz. The couple married in September 2012 in South Carolina.

43 of 85 Tim Graham/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew proposed to Sarah Ferguson in 1986 with an 18-carat ruby and diamond ring to match his future wife's fiery red hair. The couple divorced in 1996.

44 of 85 Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake proposed to wife Jessica Biel in December 2011 while vacationing in Montana with an 18-carat white gold and black rhodium plated ring. The setting featured two aquamarines on either side, Biel's birthstone. The couple married in 2012.

45 of 85 Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Statham proposed to Huntington-Whiteley with an early 20th century flawless diamond from Neil Lane's archival collection, according to People StyleWatch. The stone is still in its original Edwardian setting, and features smaller diamonds on a platinum band.

46 of 85 Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2010 with the same 18-carat sapphire and diamond ring that his father, Prince Charles, gave to his mother, Princess Diana. The couple married in 2011.

47 of 85 Luca Teuchmann/WireImage, David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jerry Hall and Robert Murdoch

The former model stepped out in London for her first public outing since the engagement announcement to billionaire Ruper Murdoch and an enormous sparkler graced her left ring finger. The piece appeared to feature a unique marquise-shaped diamond on a platinum band.

48 of 85 Terry Disney/Central Press/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Todd

Movie producer Michael Todd proposed to Elizabeth Taylor with a massive 30-carat diamond ring. The couple was married just over a year before his untimely death in 1958.

49 of 85 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

The actress married Italian artist Marco Perego in 2013. Her pear-shaped emerald ring is estimated to be about six to eight carats.

50 of 85 Richard Dobson/Newspix/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Giuliana and Bill Rancic

The television reporter was proposed to by The Apprentice winner, Bill Rancic while on a helicopter ride. The Graff cusion-cut diamond has a triple band and is around four carats in size.

51 of 85 David Becker/WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Singer John Legend proposed to model Chrissy Teigen in the Maldives during Christmastime with a cushion-cut diamond ring. The couple wed in September 2013.

52 of 85 MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images, Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

Actress Scarlett Johansson got engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2013. The actress's ring is a unique, large rectangular Art Deco piece with three round diamonds. The couple wed in October 2014.

53 of 85 Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis proposed to Olivia Wilde in January 2013 with diamond ring circled with emeralds. The actress has said that Sudeikis picked that particular ring because the color reminded him of her eyes.

54 of 85 Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

Professional wrestler David Otunga proposed to singer Jennifer Hudson on her birthday in 2008. Otunga proposed with a platinum Neil Lane engagement ring with a stunning five-carat center stone.

55 of 85 Steve Granitz/WireImage, Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Evan Ross proposed to singer Ashlee Simpson with a vintage-looking five-carat Neil Lane ring set in platinum and gold, which is made up of over 140 white diamonds accented by small rubies.

56 of 85 Paul Morigi/WireImage, Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The actress wed Matthew Broderick in May of 1997, after he proposed to her with a beautiful emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

57 of 85 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Cash Warren and actress Jessica Alba got engaged in 2007 and were married the next year. Alba's engagement ring is a five-carat Asscher cut diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds.

58 of 85 David Livingston/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

Actor Will Smith Will proposed to Jada in November 1997 with a $250,000 engagement ring. The couple wed just months later.

59 of 85 Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres proposed to actress Portia de Rossi in 2008 with a Neil Lane marquis-cut diamond set with pink diamonds. The couple wed in August of the same year.

60 of 85 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock proposed to singer Kelly Clarkson in 2012 with a huge yellow canary diamond surrounded with white diamonds, which Blackstock created with jewelry designer Johnathon Arndt. 

61 of 85 Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Andrew H. Walker/WireImage

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

In 2014, Olivier Sarkozy proposed to Mary-Kate Olsen with a four-carat vintage Cartier engagement ring which was reportedly purchased at a Sotheby's jewelry auction for $81,250. The couple wed in November 2015.

62 of 85 George Pimentel/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Actor John Krasinski proposed to actress Emily Blunt in 2009 with an Edwardian engagement ring featuring a three-carat diamond. The couple wed in July 2010.

63 of 85 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle and Barack Obama

The president proposed to Michelle Obama over a candlelit dinner with a beautiful round-cut diamond ring. The couple have have been married since 1992.

64 of 85 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Cinematographer Danny Moder proposed to Julia Roberts with a simple engagement ring. The couple wed in July 2002.

65 of 85 Noel Vasquez/GC Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Actor Ashton Kutcher proposed to his fellow That '70s Show castmate Mila Kunis in 2014 with a solitaire diamond ring. The couple wed on July 4, 2015.

66 of 85 Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

The designer and Rodger Berman married in 1996 and since then her engagement ring has seen some updates. The latest huge ring she's been sporting looks like a cushion-cut, bezel-set diamond in a halo setting.

67 of 85 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Todd Williamson/WireImage

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

Scott Stuber propposed to model Molly Sims with a cushion-cut ring that he designed himself with one of her friends. The couple wed in September 2011.

68 of 85 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Singer Adam Levine proposed to model Behati Prinsloo with a beautiful vintage diamond ring in 2013. The couple wed in Mexico in July 2014. 

69 of 85 Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lauren Parsekian and Aaron Paul

Actor Aaron Paul proposed to Lauren Parsekian on New Year's Eve in Paris with a beautiful cushion-cut diamond ring. The couple wed in May 2013.

70 of 85 A.M.P.A.S/REX/Shutterstock, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

Ned Rocknroll proposed to actress Kate Winslet with a gold-band ring. They were married in a secret New York City ceremony in December 2012.

71 of 85 Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard

Actor Dax Shephard proposed to his When in Rome costar Kristen Bell with a fancy-colored emerald cut diamond by Neil Lane. The couple wed in October 2013.

72 of 85 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Actor Peter Sarsgaard proposed to Maggie Gyllenhaal in 2006 with an antique diamond and platinum ring. The couple didn't get married until three years later, on May 2, 2009.

73 of 85 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Actor Dave Franco proposed to his girlfriend, Alison Brie, in August 2015 with a beautiful vintage-inspired round diamond, set in yellow gold. 

74 of 85 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Josh Kelley proposed to actress Katherine Heigl with a three-carat pear-cut diamond ring with an antique feel and look. The platinum band was created using half of the metal from Heigl's mother's engagement ring. The couple wed in December 2007.

75 of 85 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

Bryan Greenberg proposed to Jamie Chung during the holiday season in 2013 with a round cut stone encircled by a brilliant ring of diamonds, and set on a gorgeous pavé split-shank band. The couple wed in October 2015.

76 of 85 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum proposed to Step Up costar Jenna Dewan in 2008 while in Maui with an intricate Neil Lane diamond ring. The couple wed in 2009.

77 of 85 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen

Ricky Van Veen proposed to actress Allison Williams in 2014 with a stunning cushion-cut ring that appears to be flanked by multiple diamonds on each side. The couple wed in September 2015. 

78 of 85 Jerod Harris/WireImage, Startraks

Lauren Conrad and William Tell

William Tell proposed to longtime girlfriend Lauren Conrad in 2013 with a beautiful round-cut diamond on a simple platinum band. The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony on September 13, 2014.

79 of 85 Getty; Instagram

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Italian rapper Fedez proposed to Chiara Ferragni during one of his concerts in Verona with a round solitaire diamond ring. 

80 of 85 Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's Cartier ring has multiple diamond solitaires. The couple wed in the summer of 2006 in a low-profile ceremony in Sydney. 

81 of 85 Getty

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald

The couple got engaged in the summer of 2016. The Phantom Planet singer proposed to the actress with a vintage round-cut stone ring. 

82 of 85 Getty

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince

The Kills' guitarist popped the question to the supermodel with a 1920's diamond ring. They wed in the summer of 2011. 

83 of 85 Getty

Keira Knightley and James Righton

The Klaxons keyboard player proposed to the actress with a brilliant-cut solitaire in the summer of 2012. They had their wedding one year later. 

84 of 85 Getty

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers pitcher proposed to the model with a jaw-dropping 8 carat diamond ring after three years of dating in 2016. 

85 of 85 Getty

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The world champion tennis player debuted her ring on Reddit, the site that her finance co-founded. Alexis proposed in Rome, where they had their first date, in late 2016. 

