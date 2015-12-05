19 Adorable Celebrity Baby Names from 2015

Mike Marsland/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Dec 05, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their sweet son into the world on Saturday, Dec. 5, and got us all wondering: What’s in a name? A lot, actually. 2015 saw the arrival of a slew of adorable celebrity babies with names ranging from the traditional, the gender-neutral, to the downright creative. Whether the parents chose to honor their family lineage (like Princess Charlotte, above, with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William) or exercise creative license, we’re fascinated by all of the monikers and the chubby cheeks that represent them.

1 of 19 shakira/Instagram

Sasha Piqué Mebarak

Born: Jan. 29, 2015
Parents: Shakira and Gerard Piqué

On Shakira's blog the singer explained that the Greek and Russian moniker means defender of mankind.

2 of 19 misslivalittle/Instagram

Sailor Gene Gardner

Born: Feb. 11, 2015
Parents: Liv Tyler and David Gardner

Tyler revealed her youngest son's precious name with a picture of him holding an anchor necklace.

3 of 19 carrieunderwood/Instagram

Isaiah Michael Fisher

Born: Feb. 27, 2015
Parents: Carrie Underwood and Michael Fisher

Little Isaiah Michael shares part of his name with his NHL superstar dad.

4 of 19 blakelively/Instagram

James

Name confirmed: March 2015
Parents: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The lovebirds jumped on the Hollywood trend and bestowed a traditionally male name upon their little girl.

5 of 19 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Montgomery Moses Brian Baron Cohen

Born: March 17, 2015
Parents: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

This little guy's name is a mouthful, but it was worth the extra syllables to include Fisher's father's first name, Brian.

6 of 19 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Blues Anthony Paré Kastner

Born: March 19, 2015
Parents: Jessica Paré and John Kastner
Paré and her rocker boyfriend went with the perfect music name for their first son.

7 of 19 cocorocha/Instagram

Ioni James Conran

Born: March 28, 2015
Parents: Coco Rocha and James Conran

This bundle of joy's Scottish name translates to "island" in English.

8 of 19 millajovovich/Instagram

Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson

Born: April 1, 2015
Parents: Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson

Sticking to the Hollywood trend, the duo selected a traditionally male name for their daughter.

9 of 19 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Theodore Vigo Sullivan Gillies

Born: April 4, 2015
Parents: Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies

The proud parents were torn about choosing the right name, so they decided to crown their son with four of their favorites.

10 of 19 justintimberlake/Instagram

Silas Randall Timberlake

Birth announced: April 11, 2015
Parents: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple combined Timberlake's grandfather's middle name, Silas, with the singer's middle name, Randall.

11 of 19 John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Born: May 2, 2015
Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton (aka Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge)

The royal parents paid homage to both sides of the family with their little princess's name: Charlotte is the feminine version of Charles, Prince William's father; Elizabeth is a direct reference to the Queen, as well as both Kate and mom Carole's middle names; and Diana honors Charlotte's late grandmother.

12 of 19 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Atticus James Hallisay

Born: June 24, 2015
Parents: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay

Hewitt's son shares the same first name as the hero attorney in To Kill a Mockingbird: Atticus.

13 of 19 jaime_king/Instagram

Leo Thames Newman

Born: July 16, 2015
Parents: Jaime King and Kyle Newman

This strong yet friendly moniker represents power and courage.

14 of 19 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Elsie Otter

Born: Summer 2015
Parents: Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

On the Today show, Deschanel revealed that she and her husband were both in love with the name Elsie and they really love otters, hence they bestowed the name Elsie Otter upon their daughter.

15 of 19 ashleesimpsonross/Instagram

Jagger Snow Ross

Born: July 30, 2015
Parents: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Simpson and Ross gave their little girl a name fit for a rock star.

16 of 19 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Arlo Day Brody

Born: Aug. 4, 2015
Parents: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

The baby girl's star parents gave her the traditionally male name Arlo.

17 of 19 lucyliu/Instagram

Rockwell Lloyd Liu

Born: Aug. 27, 2015
Parent: Lucy Liu

Liu decided to give her adorable son the unique yet pleasant moniker Rockwell Lloyd.

18 of 19 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Evelyn Grace Mumford

Born: Sept. 15, 2015
Parents: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

The British couple chose the classically feminine name Evelyn Grace for their first child together.

19 of 19 nayarivera/Instagram

Josey Hollis Dorsey

Born: Sept. 17, 2015
Parents: Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey

Josey may be a traditionally female name, but it's the perfect unexpected chose for the acting lovebirds' new son.

