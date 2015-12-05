19 Adorable Celebrity Baby Names from 2015

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their sweet son into the world on Saturday, Dec. 5, and got us all wondering: What’s in a name? A lot, actually. 2015 saw the arrival of a slew of adorable celebrity babies with names ranging from the traditional, the gender-neutral, to the downright creative. Whether the parents chose to honor their family lineage (like Princess Charlotte, above, with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William) or exercise creative license, we’re fascinated by all of the monikers and the chubby cheeks that represent them.

RELATED: North West Is Officially a Big Sister! See Her Cutest Instagram Moments