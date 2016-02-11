The Normal Person FTW: 6 Celebrities Whose Significant Others Aren’t Famous

Tess Kornfeld
Feb 11, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Not all celebrity couples are created equal—and that can be a good thing. While some stars tend to go for fellow lovers of the spotlight and give us the Brangelinas and Kimyes of the world, others are simply happy to date the average Joes and Janes among us, aka the “normal” people.

Lately, we’ve been seeing more and more celebrities finding love outside the realm of Hollywood and stepping out with non-famous partners. Just take Amy Schumer, who hit the Golden Globes with a gorgeous but unrecognizable date last month. Her mystery man had everyone talking—but our attention soon turned to Selena Gomez, who was seen engaging in a bit of hand-holding PDA with a non-famous hunk. We’re betting that he comes with substantially fewer paparazzi than her former flame, Justin Bieber. Scroll down for the 6 celebrity couples that are giving us somewhat more obtainable #relationshipgoals this Valentine’s Day.

Violetta Komyshan

Celeb boyfriend: Ansel Elgort
Occupation: Dancer
Made her debut: As Elgort’s LaGuardia High School sweetheart

Joshua Kushner

Celebrity girlfriend: Karlie Kloss
Occupation: Entrepreneur and managing partner at investment firm, Thrive Capital
Made his debut: At the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party
Fun fact: He's Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law

Samuel Krost

Celebrity girlfriend (rumored): Selena Gomez
Occupation: Sales & merchandising executive at Onia
Made his debut: When they were first seen holding hands in Beverly Hills in January 2016

Alex Greenwald

Celeb girlfriend: Brie Larson
Occupation: Record producer and former member of Phantom Planet
Made his debut: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2014

Danielle Caesar

Celebrity boyfriend: Jake T. Austin, aka Max Russo from Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place
Occupation: Superfan (!)
Made her debut: In an Instagram selfie

Ben Hanisch

Celebrity girlfriend: Amy Schumer
Occupation: Owner of custom furniture company, The Last Workshop
Made his debut: At the 2016 Golden Globes

