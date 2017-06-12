Cameron Diaz Gushes Adorably Over Her "Perfect Little Weirdo" 

Here's how Cameron Diaz knew it was time to get married: she found her "perfect little weirdo." Ah, romance. But, seriously—this is some pretty cute stuff. When speaking on a panel at the In Goop Health Conference in Los Angeles this past weekend, the rom-com icon opened up to pal Gwyneth Paltrow about her marriage.

Diaz was 42 years old when she walked down the aisle—hubby Benji Madden was 38—and the star is thankful that she waited till then. As People reported, Diaz told the crowd that she simply hadn't found the right yin to her yang until she started dating Madden. "I just hadn't met my husband," she told Paltrow. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

What set Madden apart from Diaz's other suitors? He just gets her. "“I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself," she gushed. But before it got too sappy, Diaz added: "We’re both just weird enough for each other. He’s my perfect little weirdo and I’m his perfect little weirdo." That's our girl!

The moral of this story: Someone just as deliciously different as you is out there, and you never have settle for anyone who doesn't embrace your quirks.

Side: is anyone else humming Michael Bublé's toe-tapper "I Just Haven't Met You Yet?" Just us? Oh.