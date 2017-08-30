See Birthday Girl Cameron Diaz's Cutest Couple Moments with Benji Madden

Donato Sardella/Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 30, 2017 @ 7:30 am

It's Cameron Diaz's 45th birthday today, which calls for some serious celebration! In honor of the actress, we're taking a peek back at some of her most adorable couple moments with husband Benji Madden, because let's be real, they're too cute for words.

In addition to being a totally sweet Hollywood couple, Diaz and Benji are also one of the most low-key. The actress and singer tend to shy away from the spotlight in favor of keeping their private life private, and we have serious respect for that. Plus, it only makes their public couple moments—like when they gush about each other—even cuter.

VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Has a Message For Women Everywhere

The two married in in 2015 in a 15-minute ceremony, but they knew each other for more than a decade before they tied the knot. In honor of Diaz's birthday, scroll through some of her and Madden's cutest couple moments below, and just try not to smile.

1 of 8 benjimadden/Instagram

When they went to work with family 

"Bring your family to work ❤❤," wrote Joel Madden on his Instagram

Advertisement
2 of 8 benjimadden/Instagram

When Benji Wished Cameron a Happy Birthday 

"Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife❤My best friend and Everything else—there's so much I could write," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm the luckiest guy alive—I get to spend the rest of my life right here. I love this Woman!!:heart:Many more Baby!!"

3 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty

When they coordinated their outfits 

Madden's all-black look offset Diaz's off-white look perfectly. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 AP

When they held hands 

The picture says a thousand words. 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

When they played charity basketball 

Way back when in 2004, the cute couple went head-to-head in the 'N Sync Challenge for the Children Celebrity Basketball Game.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Donato Sardella/Getty

When they spent time with family 

Diaz and Madden met up with extended family members Josh Madden, Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden at a House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve event in 2016. 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Jason Kempin/Getty

When they supported their friend together 

The dynamic duo made an appearance at their friend Vicky Vlachonis's launch of The Body Doesn't Lie.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Noel Vasquez/Getty

When they watched sports 

They literally could not look happier watching the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!