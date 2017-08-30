See Birthday Girl Cameron Diaz's Cutest Couple Moments with Benji Madden

It's Cameron Diaz's 45th birthday today, which calls for some serious celebration! In honor of the actress, we're taking a peek back at some of her most adorable couple moments with husband Benji Madden, because let's be real, they're too cute for words.

In addition to being a totally sweet Hollywood couple, Diaz and Benji are also one of the most low-key. The actress and singer tend to shy away from the spotlight in favor of keeping their private life private, and we have serious respect for that. Plus, it only makes their public couple moments—like when they gush about each other—even cuter.

The two married in in 2015 in a 15-minute ceremony, but they knew each other for more than a decade before they tied the knot. In honor of Diaz's birthday, scroll through some of her and Madden's cutest couple moments below, and just try not to smile.