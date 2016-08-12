Brooklyn Beckham Shares Adorable Photo Of Him Keeping Girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz Safe

Brooklyn Beckham is no stranger to sharing his love for girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz at every possible moment by posting up a storm of Instagram shots, but the talented young photographer's latest black-and-white photo of the two lovebirds and the accompanying message might be one of his sweetest yet.

"Keeping her safe," the 17-year-old captioned the shot, which shows the pair framed in a dark doorway with white doors on either side. This time the Neighbors actress plays photographer, snapping a mirror selfie as she is held up and supported in her boyfriend's arms in a very Notebook-esque pose.

Keeping her safe ❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 11, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

While the 19-year-old is facing the viewer, Beckham's back is to the camera, and all we can see is his freshly dyed blonde locks, and a black baseball cap. Judging from their apparel, it looks like the young stars are enjoying a cozy date night in.