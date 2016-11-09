Brad Pitt Attends First Post-Split Event, Alongside Julia Roberts

Since news of his split from Angelina Jolie surfaced back in September, Brad Pitt has stayed almost completely out of the public eye. But he reemerged for the first time in two months at a Los Angeles screening of a film that is gaining a lot of Oscar buzz—none other than Moonlight.

While most of the country was in an Election Day frenzy, her watched the film with longtime friend and Ocean's Eleven co-star Julia Roberts. Pitt had a hand in Moonlight, as his production company, Plan B co-partnered with studio A24 to produce the movie. Roberts co-hosted the private screening alongside the actor.

Pitt's appearance comes just one day after a representative for wife Angelina Jolie released a new statement about the former couple. In it, it was revealed that a legal agreement was reached between the pair for custody of their six children: Maddox the oldest at 15 through to twins Knox and Vivienne at 8 years old. "In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father," the rep noted.

Tuesday's outing won't be Pitt's last appearance of the week: He's set to take to the red carpet for the premiere of his film Allied tonight.