Beyoncé Appropriately Wears a Chic Pantsuit to Perform at a Hillary Clinton Rally

Leave it to Beyoncé to make a pantsuit look #Flawless. The pop star performed at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cleveland alongside husband Jay Z last night, and she looked sensational in a polka-dotted black ensemble. However, Beyoncé's inspiring speech encouraging the crowd to vote outshined even her best style choices.

According to CNN, the Ohio concert was promoted as a Jay Z concert—Beyoncé's performance was a surprise! For her time on stage, the 35-year-old "Formation" singer wore a black pantsuit (a style homage to Clinton?) with black boots and layered jeweled necklaces. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves as she performed for and spoke to the Cleveland crowd.

Between songs, Beyoncé took a few moments to encourage her fans to vote on election day, reminding them that less than 100 years ago, women didn't even have the right to vote.

"We have to vote," she said. "The world looks to us as a progressive country that leads change."

Jay Z also performed at the rally, wearing all black per usual. He wore a suit over a black T-shirt and gold chain, and he topped off the outfit with a black baseball hat adorned with an American flag.

Now that's a power couple for you!

