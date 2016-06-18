Beyoncé Slays in a Boho Getup for Date Night in N.Y.C.

Beyoncé is the unofficial queen of modern pop, and she's making sure we don't forget it. The 34-year-old singer stepped out in N.Y.C. for dinner with Jay Z last night, and she absolutely slayed her matching two-piece ensemble.

Bey's boho look included a maxi skirt and low-cut wrap top, both of which were covered in an ornate blue, green, and gold print. The hip-hugging outfit certainly highlighted Queen Bey's best assets with its plunging V-neck and strip of bare navel. The singer, who is in the middle of her Formation World Tour, styled the getup with sky-high, peep-toe plum pumps and large red-and-green statement earrings. Her golden-brown hair was straight, yet textured and parted down the middle, and she pulled the whole look together with a fuchsia lip color. In contrast to his leading lady, Jay Z was clad simply in head-to-toe black—no surprise there.

Beyoncé has really been feeling the boho vibes lately. Earlier in the week, she posted a series of pictures to Instagram where she sported a halo of pink and white flowers and a flowing, blue off-the-shoulder two-piece outfit.

She looks simply radiant in the images, wearing little makeup and her hair up in a loose bun. These laid-back, casual looks are in stark contrast to the ensembles she's been rocking during her concerts—forget the flowy skirts when she hits the stage, only sexy body suits that show off her long, lean legs.

Regardless of whether she's slaying the stage in front of thousands of fans or enjoying a low-key date night with her beau, Beyoncé is 100 percent our outfit goals.